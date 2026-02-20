Tragic Loss: Teen's Leap to Death at Uttam Nagar Metro Station

A tragic incident shocked commuters at Uttam Nagar East Metro station on Friday when a 17-year-old boy, Ashwini Dagar, allegedly jumped in front of a moving train. The mishap occurred at 11:07 am as the train approached platform number one, coming from Dwarka.

Authorities responded swiftly, with metro staff and security personnel removing the teen's body from the tracks. Dagar, who had recently completed his Class 12, was preparing for competitive exams at a local coaching center. Initial investigations reveal he was upset over a personal matter.

The youngest and only child of a Delhi Transport Corporation driver, Dagar's untimely death has left his family devastated. The police have shifted his body to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination while senior officers probe the matter from all possible angles.