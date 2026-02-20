Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at AI Impact Summit as Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the Indian Youth Congress for a protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026. He accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the demonstration, noting the IYC's behavior as 'shameful.' The protest highlighted discontent with government policies amidst international guests.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the Indian Youth Congress's protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026, accusing senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the disruptive demonstration.

Sirsa described the protest as 'shameful,' particularly as it occurred in full view of international attendees, expressing regret over the incident and criticizing the Congress's current state.

The protest, described as a 'shirtless' display, involved IYC workers demonstrating against government policies and the India-US trade deal, leading to the detention of several protestors by Delhi Police.

