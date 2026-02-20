Tragic Mystery: Parents Detained with Daughter's Corpse in Autorickshaw
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, a couple was caught transporting their daughter's corpse in an autorickshaw under suspicious circumstances. Police were alerted by the driver about a heavy, rolled-up mattress containing the body. The death, currently registered as accidental, is under investigation for further details.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city detained a couple on Thursday night after they were found transporting their daughter's body in an autorickshaw. The detection occurred around 9 PM when the autorickshaw driver informed police about the suspicious package.
Upon inspection, officers discovered the corpse of a woman hidden within a rolled-up mattress. The couple claimed it was their daughter, Nandini Dhivre, who allegedly committed suicide. However, further investigation revealed ongoing family disputes and the possibility of strangulation.
Currently, the incident is recorded as an accidental death. Final determination awaits the post-mortem results, which will ascertain the exact cause of death, according to officials from the Waluj police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Gunshot: Boy Injured in Delhi's Vijay Vihar
Transgender Murder Mystery Shakes Ballia: Family Arrested
Tragic Turn in Raniganj: Unveiling a Chilling Murder Mystery
The Burqa Mystery Unveiled: Schizophrenia and a Train's Gender Compartment Dilemma
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: An Ongoing Mystery