Cuba's Solar Panel Surge Amidst Energy Crisis

In response to ongoing power shortages exacerbated by U.S. sanctions and diminishing oil imports, Cubans are turning to solar panels to fill the energy gap. With Washington blocking oil shipments, electricity generation has suffered, prompting citizens to seek renewable alternatives.

Assisted by Chinese funding and equipment, Cuba's government has installed over 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity and plans to double it soon. However, high costs mean solar panels remain largely inaccessible to average Cubans, benefiting mainly private business owners and those receiving money from overseas.

To promote such investments, the Cuban government announced tax exemptions for up to eight years for businesses pursuing renewable energy projects. The demand for solar installations has surged, with installers like Raydel Cano seeing increased business as conventional fuel sources dwindle.

