Left Menu

Cuba's Solar Panel Surge Amidst Energy Crisis

Facing severe blackouts due to U.S. sanctions and reduced oil shipments, Cubans are increasingly turning to solar panels. With China's support, Cuba aims to boost solar capacity. Although solar solutions are costly, the government is encouraging investments with tax waivers for businesses engaging in renewable energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST
Cuba's Solar Panel Surge Amidst Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to ongoing power shortages exacerbated by U.S. sanctions and diminishing oil imports, Cubans are turning to solar panels to fill the energy gap. With Washington blocking oil shipments, electricity generation has suffered, prompting citizens to seek renewable alternatives.

Assisted by Chinese funding and equipment, Cuba's government has installed over 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity and plans to double it soon. However, high costs mean solar panels remain largely inaccessible to average Cubans, benefiting mainly private business owners and those receiving money from overseas.

To promote such investments, the Cuban government announced tax exemptions for up to eight years for businesses pursuing renewable energy projects. The demand for solar installations has surged, with installers like Raydel Cano seeing increased business as conventional fuel sources dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
2
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
3
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
4
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026