Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs in Major Economic Ruling

The Supreme Court has invalidated President Donald Trump's global tariffs, a key component of his economic agenda. This 6-3 ruling asserts Congress's authority over taxing, affecting potentially billions in customs duties. The decision could usher in complex refund processes for businesses impacted by the tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump's globally expansive tariffs, marking a significant loss for his economic strategy. The ruling challenged the emergency powers he claimed, emphasizing Congress's constitutional control over taxation.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, underscored that the Constitution exclusively grants Congress the power to levy taxes, clarifying that the executive branch overstepped its authority. Consequently, American companies that have borne the brunt of these tariffs, exemplified by corporations like Costco, are eyeing potential refunds.

The corporate landscape greeted the decision with cautious optimism. Trade policy experts, however, warn of a convoluted legal journey ahead as businesses seek refunds. Meanwhile, small business coalitions are urging prompt relief mechanisms. While the White House remained silent post-ruling, the economic reverberations were modest, with US stocks maintaining stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

