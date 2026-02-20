Delhi Metro Embraces AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced steps to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations to improve efficiency and safety. Key initiatives were highlighted at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam, attended by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal.

DMRC's AI-driven solutions include 'Ask CHETNA', a chatbot powered by BharatGPT to enhance travel experience with features like journey planning and real-time updates. Additionally, AI is being applied to upgrade complaint management with an automated voice bot and written complaint processing.

Operational safety measures have advanced with AI-based monitoring systems, such as overhead equipment health checks and video analytics for anomaly detection. New predictive maintenance systems are also in place to ensure smoother operations, indicating DMRC's commitment to continued technological enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)