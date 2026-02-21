Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Tariff Initiative

The Supreme Court has nullified President Donald Trump's expansive global tariffs, dealing a notable blow to his economic policy. In response, Trump plans to introduce a 10% global tariff for 150 days as a temporary measure and criticized the court's decision as 'deeply disappointing.'

Updated: 21-02-2026 00:33 IST
The Supreme Court dealt a significant setback to President Donald Trump by overturning his comprehensive global tariffs on Friday, marking a pivotal loss in his economic strategies. Angered by the court's decision, Trump announced plans for a new 10 percent global tariff and expressed intent to pursue his trade policies through alternate means.

The replaceable tariffs would be limited to a 150-day duration, as stipulated by relevant legislation. Trump's announcement followed his public rebuke of the Supreme Court after its ruling that the existing broad tariff infrastructure lacked legal backing under emergency powers.

The President expressed his profound dissatisfaction with the justices' decision, criticizing it as incorrect. However, he conveyed confidence in executing alternative strategies to further his trade agenda.

