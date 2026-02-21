Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Tariff Initiative
The Supreme Court has nullified President Donald Trump's expansive global tariffs, dealing a notable blow to his economic policy. In response, Trump plans to introduce a 10% global tariff for 150 days as a temporary measure and criticized the court's decision as 'deeply disappointing.'
- Country:
- United States
The Supreme Court dealt a significant setback to President Donald Trump by overturning his comprehensive global tariffs on Friday, marking a pivotal loss in his economic strategies. Angered by the court's decision, Trump announced plans for a new 10 percent global tariff and expressed intent to pursue his trade policies through alternate means.
The replaceable tariffs would be limited to a 150-day duration, as stipulated by relevant legislation. Trump's announcement followed his public rebuke of the Supreme Court after its ruling that the existing broad tariff infrastructure lacked legal backing under emergency powers.
The President expressed his profound dissatisfaction with the justices' decision, criticizing it as incorrect. However, he conveyed confidence in executing alternative strategies to further his trade agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift
Supreme Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Tactics, Sparks Global Trade Uncertainty
Supreme Court Ruling: A Boost for Global Trade Stability
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Shifting Global Trade Dynamics
German Business Leaders Sound Alarm on China's Global Trade Practices