Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Tariff Initiative

The Supreme Court dealt a significant setback to President Donald Trump by overturning his comprehensive global tariffs on Friday, marking a pivotal loss in his economic strategies. Angered by the court's decision, Trump announced plans for a new 10 percent global tariff and expressed intent to pursue his trade policies through alternate means.

The replaceable tariffs would be limited to a 150-day duration, as stipulated by relevant legislation. Trump's announcement followed his public rebuke of the Supreme Court after its ruling that the existing broad tariff infrastructure lacked legal backing under emergency powers.

The President expressed his profound dissatisfaction with the justices' decision, criticizing it as incorrect. However, he conveyed confidence in executing alternative strategies to further his trade agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)