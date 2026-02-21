Left Menu

India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

India and Brazil aim to achieve a bilateral trade target of over USD 20 billion within five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva held discussions covering critical minerals and security, emphasizing their commitment to strengthen Global South representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:38 IST
  • India

India and Brazil have set an ambitious bilateral trade target of surpassing USD 20 billion within the next five years. This announcement came after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva on Saturday. The talks included critical minerals and security.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations, praising President Lula's visionary leadership. He noted that Brazil is India's largest trade partner in Latin America, and both countries are committed to amplifying their trade relations.

Modi emphasized how the collaboration between India and Brazil strengthens the voice of the Global South. Additionally, both leaders expressed their shared view that terrorism and its supporters pose a threat to humanity at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

