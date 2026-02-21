Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

In a significant development in the 2014 defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has named Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new surety. This move follows the passing of his previous guarantor, former Union minister Shivraj Patil. The legal proceedings are a result of a complaint filed by an RSS activist.

The magistrate's court in Bhiwandi, located in Thane district, mandated Gandhi to present a new surety due to Patil's demise last December. Patil had initially backed Gandhi in 2016 when the court issued bail. Strict instructions required Gandhi's presence for the completion of the new surety formalities.

Accompanied by his legal team, including Narayan Iyer and Kushal Mor, Gandhi, along with Sapkal, arrived at the magistrate's court. Sapkal's credentials were verified before he signed the surety bond. The defamation case stemmed from comments made by Gandhi alleging the RSS's involvement in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, tarnishing the organization's reputation, according to the complaint by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte.

(With inputs from agencies.)