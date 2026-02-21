Shipfinex Charts New Course with VARA's In-Principle Approval

Shipfinex FZCO, a forward-thinking digital platform, has received pivotal In-Principle Approval for a Broker-Dealer license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This approval is a critical step in transforming the maritime finance sector through technology and transparency.

The approval underscores Shipfinex's commitment to compliance, security, and efficiency as it enables investors to partake in fractional ship ownership. Leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology, Shipfinex converts maritime assets into Maritime Asset Tokens (MAT), democratizing access to a historically exclusive asset class.

With Dubai emerging as a leading virtual asset hub, Shipfinex aligns with VARA's stringent regulatory framework, ensuring a secure ecosystem for investors. The next phase involves meeting conditions for a full Virtual Asset Service Provider license, further solidifying Shipfinex's role in maritime financial evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)