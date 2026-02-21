Skipper Surya's Support for Abhishek: A Masterclass in Team Ethos

In the lead-up to India's upcoming T20 World Cup clash against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav demonstrated unwavering support for fellow teammate Abhishek Sharma amidst concerns over the latter's recent performance.

Displaying a mix of humor and sarcasm, Yadav questioned why fans were fixated on Sharma's form, emphasizing the team's collective spirit of 'All For One and One For All.' He dismissed criticism and expressed firm belief in Sharma's attacking playstyle, urging continuity despite recent setbacks.

Reflecting on team strategies, Yadav highlighted the importance of individual game plans, stressing adaptability against opposition tactics. His leadership underscores a deep commitment to maintaining team integrity and empowering each player, regardless of external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)