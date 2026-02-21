Left Menu

Historic Triumph: India's Women Secure T20I Series Win Against Australia

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues led India to a historic T20I series win against Australia, their first in a decade. Mandhana scored 82 runs, while Rodrigues added 59, forming a strong 121-run partnership. Young spinner Shreyanka Patil's 3/22 played a crucial role in India's 17-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:35 IST
In a thrilling display of cricket, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues powered India to a significant 17-run victory over Australia in the third and final Women's T20I. The win marked India's first bilateral T20I series triumph against Australia in a decade.

Mandhana dazzled with an 82-run innings off 55 balls, complemented by Rodrigues' 59 off 46 deliveries, forming a commanding 121-run partnership that elevated India's total to 176 for six. India's bowlers, led by young spinner Shreyanka Patil's impressive 3/22, effectively dismantled Australia's batting lineup, leaving them at 32 for 3 early on in the chase.

Despite a spirited fightback from Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 57, the Australian side ultimately crumbled, finishing at 159 for 9. This victory was historic as it marked India's first T20I series win on Australian soil since 2016, highlighting the rising prowess of India's women's cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

