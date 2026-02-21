Delhi Set to Roll Out Landmark Protections for Transgender Rights

An impending rule notification by the Delhi government aims to integrate transgender individuals into critical welfare schemes, as announced on Thursday. The rules will legally recognize transgender persons, enhancing their access to vital services like livelihood, healthcare, education, and rehabilitation.

Planned in alignment with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the rules are awaiting the lieutenant governor's signature for formal implementation. The initiative underlines a commitment to the constitutional guarantees of equality and protection against discrimination for transgender people.

The measures include Ayushman Bharat TG Plus health coverage and the establishment of Garima Greh shelter homes. Through structured welfare mechanisms and district-level protection cells, the regulations strive to secure rights and improve the living conditions for the transgender community in Delhi.

