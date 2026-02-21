IndiGo Appoints New Head of Operations Amid Restructuring

IndiGo has announced the appointment of Captain Rohit Rikhye as the new Head of Operations Control Centre (OCC), marking the first major leadership change since December's operational challenges.

This transition comes after aviation regulator DGCA imposed penalties and ordered significant staffing changes due to operational disruptions. Rikhye has been with the airline for over 11 years, previously serving as Chief Pilot for Standards, QA & Ops Safety.

Captain Rikhye is now tasked with managing real-time flight operations and regulatory compliance, reporting directly to COO Isidre Porqueras. December's incidents have led to intensified efforts to streamline operations and enhance flight safety and efficiency.

