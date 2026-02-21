Left Menu

IndiGo Appoints New Head of Operations Amid Restructuring

IndiGo has appointed Captain Rohit Rikhye as the new Head of Operations Control Centre after operational disruptions led to significant penalties and dismissals last December. Rikhye, a veteran of the airline, is expected to enhance compliance and efficiency in flight operations, reporting to COO Isidre Porqueras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:18 IST
IndiGo Appoints New Head of Operations Amid Restructuring
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has announced the appointment of Captain Rohit Rikhye as the new Head of Operations Control Centre (OCC), marking the first major leadership change since December's operational challenges.

This transition comes after aviation regulator DGCA imposed penalties and ordered significant staffing changes due to operational disruptions. Rikhye has been with the airline for over 11 years, previously serving as Chief Pilot for Standards, QA & Ops Safety.

Captain Rikhye is now tasked with managing real-time flight operations and regulatory compliance, reporting directly to COO Isidre Porqueras. December's incidents have led to intensified efforts to streamline operations and enhance flight safety and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s Visit

India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s...

 India
2
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

 India
3
Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

 India
4
Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026