Olle Dahlin Honored with Olympic Order for Transforming Biathlon

Olle Dahlin, the outgoing president of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), was awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee for his remarkable contributions to the sport. The 71-year-old, a former biathlete and cross-country skier, has made significant strides during his eight-year leadership by bringing exceptional developments to biathlon.

Dahlin's presidency witnessed biathlon evolve into an internationally acclaimed sport, alongside established superpowers like Norway and France. Countries such as Bulgaria and the Czech Republic also emerged as competitive forces, thanks to efforts from the IBU under Dahlin's stewardship, which has sought to narrow the gap and uplift smaller nations on the world stage.

With a keen focus on innovation and extending the sport's reach beyond traditional strongholds, including North America and Asia, Dahlin has driven forward investments that benefit the future of biathlon. From hosting events in non-traditional venues to introducing young athletes to the sport, his contributions promise a growing fan base for years to come.

