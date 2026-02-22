Left Menu

Balancing Digital and Human Touch: New India Assurance's Vision for Expanding Insurance Reach

New India Assurance Company is adopting a hybrid strategy, combining digital technology with human interactions, to expand its insurance reach across India. Emphasizing the need for education among youth and maintaining natural catastrophe rates, the company seeks to integrate digital solutions with human value chains for broad national coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:24 IST
Balancing Digital and Human Touch: New India Assurance's Vision for Expanding Insurance Reach
Girija Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director, New India Assurance Company. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries in Mumbai, New India Assurance Company unveiled its strategic vision to blend digital advancements with human interactions. Chairman Girija Subramanian emphasized that while digital transformation is crucial, the human touch remains vital, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

Subramanian articulated the necessity of retaining a 'human value chain' as the company strives to meet the national 'Insurance for All' goal by 2047. Seamless digital services cater to urban and educated customers, but human involvement is critical for reaching a broader demographic, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Addressing future challenges, Subramanian highlighted the importance of maintaining 'Nat Cat' rates in insurance underwriting. She criticized the trend of some companies lowering these rates, warning that it jeopardizes long-term financial stability. By targeting younger demographics, the company aims to shift perceptions and secure a financially conscious future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026