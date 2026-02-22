Revolutionizing Commutes: Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Unveiled
The Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. This infrastructure project aims to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and decrease carbon emissions. It's anticipated to stimulate economic activity and enhance regional development in the Delhi-NCR area.
The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, a transformative project aimed at revamping the transportation dynamics of the national capital, was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rapid transit system marks a historic milestone as India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
Spanning 82 kilometers, the corridor comprises sections from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. Designed to alleviate the challenges posed by Delhi's burgeoning population, it promises to save time and resources for the city's commuters.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the corridor's potential to mitigate traffic congestion, cut down on carbon emissions, and bolster economic activity in the region. She expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the initiative, calling it an 'invaluable gift' for Delhi's future generations.
