Left Menu

Revolutionizing Commutes: Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Unveiled

The Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. This infrastructure project aims to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and decrease carbon emissions. It's anticipated to stimulate economic activity and enhance regional development in the Delhi-NCR area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:55 IST
Revolutionizing Commutes: Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, a transformative project aimed at revamping the transportation dynamics of the national capital, was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rapid transit system marks a historic milestone as India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Spanning 82 kilometers, the corridor comprises sections from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. Designed to alleviate the challenges posed by Delhi's burgeoning population, it promises to save time and resources for the city's commuters.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the corridor's potential to mitigate traffic congestion, cut down on carbon emissions, and bolster economic activity in the region. She expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the initiative, calling it an 'invaluable gift' for Delhi's future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy

Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Eco...

 India
3
Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

 Global
4
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026