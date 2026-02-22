ServiceNow's Expanding AI Footprint in India

ServiceNow, a leading AI solutions provider, is set to expand its operations in India as more sectors integrate AI into their services. The US-based company has forged significant partnerships with major IT players like TCS, Cognizant, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Plans for further collaboration are underway.

According to ServiceNow President and COO Amit Zavery, the BFSI sector experiences substantial AI growth, while retail and public sectors are increasingly adopting the technology. Manufacturing industries in India are also embracing AI to modernize and enhance operational capabilities.

The firm is pioneering AI-controlled towers and has strengthened security, risk management, and auditing capabilities. With over 5,000 employees and a significant portion of its R&D based in India, ServiceNow continues to develop domain-specific solutions and cater to increasing sovereign cloud requirements.