Left Menu

ServiceNow's Expanding AI Footprint in India

ServiceNow is enhancing its AI services in India, engaging with top firms and sectors like BFSI, retail, and manufacturing. They focus on collaborative AI solutions with industry leaders, aiming to improve operational efficiency and citizen services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:00 IST
ServiceNow's Expanding AI Footprint in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ServiceNow, a leading AI solutions provider, is set to expand its operations in India as more sectors integrate AI into their services. The US-based company has forged significant partnerships with major IT players like TCS, Cognizant, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Plans for further collaboration are underway.

According to ServiceNow President and COO Amit Zavery, the BFSI sector experiences substantial AI growth, while retail and public sectors are increasingly adopting the technology. Manufacturing industries in India are also embracing AI to modernize and enhance operational capabilities.

The firm is pioneering AI-controlled towers and has strengthened security, risk management, and auditing capabilities. With over 5,000 employees and a significant portion of its R&D based in India, ServiceNow continues to develop domain-specific solutions and cater to increasing sovereign cloud requirements.

TRENDING

1
Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

 Global
2
Beyond the Courtroom: CJI Surya Kant’s Advice for Future Legal Stars

Beyond the Courtroom: CJI Surya Kant’s Advice for Future Legal Stars

 India
3
Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by Delhi Police

Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by Delhi Pol...

 India
4
MS Dhoni: A Last Hurrah in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni: A Last Hurrah in IPL 2026?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026