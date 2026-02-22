Lodha Developers' Bold Expansion: Rs 13,000 Crore Sales Vision

Lodha Developers Ltd is set to make a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore in construction activities in the coming quarter. The realty firm plans to roll out 12 new housing projects, totaling an estimated sales value of Rs 13,000 crore, to expand its footprint in key Indian markets.

The company, led by MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha, is focusing on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru. It aims to offer 7 million sq ft of area for sale, with a projected revenue potential of Rs 12,820 crore. So far this fiscal year, Lodha Developers has launched 9.7 million sq ft for sale.

In its efforts to secure future growth, Lodha Developers has acquired 11 land parcels in major cities, estimated to provide 20.6 million sq ft of saleable area. Reporting a 1% rise in net profit last quarter, the realty giant continues to maintain a strong presence in the housing markets of MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru, and is venturing into the Delhi-NCR market.

