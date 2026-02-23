Afreximbank-Backed CCInc Invests in Film ‘Clarissa’

CANEX Creations Inc. (CCInc), the intellectual property investment arm backed by Afreximbank’s Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), has announced its investment in Clarissa, a Nigerian-produced feature film directed by acclaimed twin filmmakers Arie and Chuko Esiri.

The film has secured worldwide distribution through U.S. independent studio NEON, which will oversee its theatrical release in the United States and key international markets, with NEON International managing foreign sales — marking a significant milestone for Africa-financed cinematic storytelling.

A Literary Classic Reimagined in Lagos

Clarissa is a contemporary reimagining of Virginia Woolf’s novel, relocated to modern-day Lagos. Shot entirely on 35mm film across Lagos and Delta State, the production embraces traditional cinematic craftsmanship rarely seen in contemporary African filmmaking.

The story follows society woman Clarissa as she prepares to host an evening gathering at her home. The arrival of once-intimate friends triggers a cascade of memories — of passionate love, hidden desires, fractured relationships and unrealised dreams — unfolding over the course of a single, emotionally charged night.

By blending literary heritage with a distinctly Nigerian cultural setting, the film positions itself as both globally resonant and deeply rooted in African experience.

Award-Winning Talent On and Off Screen

The film boasts an internationally acclaimed ensemble cast, including:

Sophie Okonedo (Academy Award and Emmy nominee)

David Oyelowo (Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee)

Emmy Award winner Ayo Edebiri

India Amarteifio (Bridgerton)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin)

Clarissa is written, directed and produced by Arie and Chuko Esiri, whose debut feature Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) premiered at the Berlinale, won multiple African Movie Academy Awards, and was later released by Janus Films before earning selection in the prestigious Criterion Collection — a rare distinction signifying lasting artistic value.

The Esiri brothers are joined by producers Theresa Park (Per Capita Productions) and Nicholas Weinstock (Invention Studios), with co-producers Nina Gold and Thomas Bassett. Executive producers include Sophie Okonedo, Dolly Omodolapo Kola-Balogun, Osahon Okunbo, and Jason Reif.

Africa-Financed, Globally Positioned

Production financing for filming in Nigeria was provided entirely by Africa-based institutions, led by CCInc alongside MBO Capital. The structure underscores a growing shift toward African capital backing globally competitive creative projects — reducing reliance on foreign financing while retaining ownership and IP value on the continent.

Osahon Akpata, Chief Executive Officer of CANEX Creations Inc., described the project as emblematic of CCInc’s mandate:

“Clarissa exemplifies the type of globally resonant, IP-driven storytelling that CCInc was established to support. The film combines literary heritage, world-class filmmaking, and African production capacity, while remaining firmly rooted on the continent. Its acquisition by NEON validates both the creative ambition of the filmmakers and the viability of Africa-backed financing structures for internationally scalable film content.”

The distribution deal was negotiated by NEON’s Kate Gondwe, with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers.

Cinema as Export-Ready Intellectual Property

For the filmmakers, maintaining African backing was central to the project’s ethos.

“From the beginning, it was important to us that Clarissa be both rooted and resourced on the continent where it is set,” said Chuko Esiri. “Having African institutions back a film of this scale reflects growing confidence that our stories can be produced from within. Clarissa is a story centered on time and memory, and in bringing it to life, we chose to shoot on 35mm in the hope it will first feel, then stand next to the great films of modern cinema.”

The investment marks CCInc’s continued strategy of catalysing high-quality “Global Africa” intellectual property with clear export pathways. Backed by Afreximbank’s FEDA, CCInc focuses on film, television, music, fashion and other IP-intensive sectors with international market potential.

With NEON’s global distribution muscle and Africa-led financing at its core, Clarissa stands as a test case for a new model of continent-backed cinema — where African stories are financed, produced and positioned for worldwide audiences on their own terms.