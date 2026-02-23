Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, facing three sexual assault cases, is under scrutiny for allegedly violating anticipatory bail conditions by attempting to contact a victim. The SIT petitioned for bail cancellation, arguing he breached conditions designed to prevent witness influence. His lawyer claims the contact was accidental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:30 IST
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has approached the district court to seek cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The MLA, facing multiple sexual assault allegations, is accused of violating bail conditions by attempting to contact a victim.

According to the SIT, Mamkootathil, who represents Palakkad, attempted to influence witnesses in the second case. He was previously granted bail in two cases and remanded in custody in a third, before obtaining bail in Pathanamthitta.

Mamkootathil's legal representative, Advocate Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, argues the contact was accidental, citing a mistaken missed call. The court is set to review the case on February 28, with all relevant details to be presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

