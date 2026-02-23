Left Menu

Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

Colgate-Palmolive collaborates with the Government of Haryana to expand its oral health education program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®. The initiative targets 57 lakh schoolchildren, embedding oral hygiene habits in Haryana's education system. Lauded for its widespread impact, the program reinforces preventive care through structured learning and community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Colgate-Palmolive has joined forces with the Haryana government to extend its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, impacting the oral health of 57 lakh school children. With a well-structured curriculum and hands-on learning, the initiative aims to instill strong oral hygiene habits among young students.

This collaboration is celebrated as a significant public health move, embedding preventive oral care into the education system of Haryana. The initiative, reaching over 10 million children annually, transitions from awareness to actionable health practices, advocating lifelong healthy habits.

Colgate's Managing Director, Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, underscores the partnership's goal of transforming oral hygiene from a topic in textbooks to a lifelong culture. As children become oral health ambassadors, their communities benefit, reinforcing Colgate's commitment to sustainable health education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

