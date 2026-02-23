Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

Colgate-Palmolive has joined forces with the Haryana government to extend its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, impacting the oral health of 57 lakh school children. With a well-structured curriculum and hands-on learning, the initiative aims to instill strong oral hygiene habits among young students.

This collaboration is celebrated as a significant public health move, embedding preventive oral care into the education system of Haryana. The initiative, reaching over 10 million children annually, transitions from awareness to actionable health practices, advocating lifelong healthy habits.

Colgate's Managing Director, Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, underscores the partnership's goal of transforming oral hygiene from a topic in textbooks to a lifelong culture. As children become oral health ambassadors, their communities benefit, reinforcing Colgate's commitment to sustainable health education.

(With inputs from agencies.)