Push for Greener Corporate Fleets: T&E Calls for Stringent EU Quotas

The environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E) has called on the European Union to enforce stricter quotas, compelling companies to focus on zero-emission vehicles within their corporate fleets. This push includes an emphasis on fully electric and hydrogen-powered models while excluding low-emission and plug-in hybrids from meeting these targets.

According to T&E, the real-world emissions of plug-in hybrids surpass regulatory test values, primarily because company drivers often use fuel cards rather than charging the battery, reducing the incentive to switch more often to electric power. The group argues that tighter regulations would support the EU in reaching its EV sales targets for 2030 and provide a boost to domestic car manufacturers.

T&E also recommends removing subsidies for petrol and diesel company vehicles, reallocating tax benefits to electric vehicles produced within Europe. This move is suggested to enhance the continent's automotive sector by potentially increasing sales of EU-made electric cars to 1.9 million by 2030, in contrast to the current projection of 1.2 million under existing plans.

