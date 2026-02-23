Left Menu

Vijay's Bold Claims: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

Vijay, founder of TVK, accused Tamil Nadu's current CM, M K Stalin, of corruption and political deceit. He painted the upcoming elections as a battle between TVK and DMK, challenging politicians to declare their assets openly and criticizing the DMK's governance as ineffective and corrupt.

In a fiery address, TVK founder Vijay launched a blistering critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging deep-rooted corruption and deceptive political maneuvers. Speaking to party members, Vijay positioned the upcoming Assembly elections as a critical showdown between his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and the ruling DMK.

Vijay challenged political leaders to openly declare their assets before and after their political tenure, questioning the source of their wealth. He accused Stalin's administration of prioritizing bribes and self-gain over genuine development, rebuking claims of transforming Tamil Nadu into a 'superstar state' under the DMK leadership.

Addressing supporters, Vijay pledged to maintain TVK's core values of secularism and social justice, vowing to personally connect with every village across Tamil Nadu. He dismissed the DMK's coalition strategies as opportunistic and reaffirmed TVK's commitment to integrity and transparency in governance.

