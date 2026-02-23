Lupin's Biosimilar Wins EU Approval for Eye Treatment
Lupin has received European Commission approval for its biosimilar Ranluspec, used for treating various eye conditions. The approval follows backing from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Ranluspec will be marketed by Sandoz in the EU, excluding Germany, and by Sandoz and Biogaran in France.
Lupin, a leading drug manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has secured approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar Ranluspec, aimed at treating various eye ailments.
The approval follows a positive nod from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Ranluspec is indicated for several conditions including neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Commercialization plans involve Sandoz across the European Union, excluding Germany, and a partnership with Sandoz and Biogaran in France. Lupin shares saw a 1.14% rise, closing at Rs 2,245.10 on the BSE.
