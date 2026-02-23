Left Menu

Lupin's Biosimilar Wins EU Approval for Eye Treatment

Lupin has received European Commission approval for its biosimilar Ranluspec, used for treating various eye conditions. The approval follows backing from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Ranluspec will be marketed by Sandoz in the EU, excluding Germany, and by Sandoz and Biogaran in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:13 IST
Lupin's Biosimilar Wins EU Approval for Eye Treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin, a leading drug manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has secured approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar Ranluspec, aimed at treating various eye ailments.

The approval follows a positive nod from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Ranluspec is indicated for several conditions including neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Commercialization plans involve Sandoz across the European Union, excluding Germany, and a partnership with Sandoz and Biogaran in France. Lupin shares saw a 1.14% rise, closing at Rs 2,245.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Education Quality

Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Educat...

 India
2
Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

 Pakistan
3
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

 Global
4
Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Administrative Action

Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Admin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026