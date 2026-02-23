Lupin's Biosimilar Wins EU Approval for Eye Treatment

Lupin, a leading drug manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has secured approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar Ranluspec, aimed at treating various eye ailments.

The approval follows a positive nod from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Ranluspec is indicated for several conditions including neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Commercialization plans involve Sandoz across the European Union, excluding Germany, and a partnership with Sandoz and Biogaran in France. Lupin shares saw a 1.14% rise, closing at Rs 2,245.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)