Uniting Voices: Rare Disease Advocacy Day in Lucknow

International Rare Disease Day was marked on 22nd February 2026 in Lucknow by the Rare Diseases India Foundation and SGPGI. Hundreds participated in various activities, including an awareness walk, discussions, and cultural performances. The event highlighted challenges and pushed for improved care and policy enhancements for rare disease patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:15 IST
  • India

International Rare Disease Day was commemorated on 22nd February 2026 in a major event at Lucknow, organized collaboratively by the Rare Diseases India Foundation and the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

The event drew significant attention with hundreds of rare disease patients, medical professionals, and families engaging in activities designed to highlight the unique challenges of rare disease communities. A highlight was the 'Walk4Rare' Awareness Walk, aimed at educating the public and raising the profile of the issues faced by those affected by rare diseases.

During the event, experts led interactive sessions addressing diagnosis, treatment, and care issues, while cultural performances celebrated the resilience of the community. Key concerns about policy inadequacies, especially funding caps under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021, were voiced by Mr. Saurabh Singh of RDIF, emphasizing the need for policy revisions and sustainable health solutions. The day concluded with a call for unity and ongoing advocacy to support the rare disease community effectively.

