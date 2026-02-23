India's Ascension: From Aspiration to Inspiration

In a rousing address, former President Ram Nath Kovind declared India's transition from an 'aspiring nation to an inspiring nation.' Speaking at the 125th anniversary of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he extolled the country's remarkable developmental strides over the last two decades.

Kovind highlighted that despite global challenges like the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, India's economic growth remains robust. He pointed out India's unique achievement of doubling its GDP in a decade while lifting more than 25 crore people out of poverty, underscoring this as the pivotal element of 'the India story.'

Additionally, he praised India's advances in defense production, noting that India now exports to over 80 countries. Asserting the next two decades as decisive, Kovind called for India to evolve from a digital adopter to a global digital leader, advocating for reforms propelled by conviction. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose spotlighted India's improved global status, emphasizing its accelerating economic growth.

