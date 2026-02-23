India's Crypto Mining Boom: From Enthusiasts to Industry Giants

Cryptocurrency mining in India is rapidly transitioning from a niche enthusiast hobby to a booming industry, driven by technological advancements and increased investor interest. India's share in global mining hardware demand has risen significantly, transforming it into one of Asia's fastest-growing segments.

This growth is propelled by enhanced digital infrastructure, including data centers, fiber networks, and cloud platforms. These elements provide the robust connectivity and stable power needed for serious mining operations, supported by both private and government-backed infrastructure investments in connectivity and power.

With a shift from GPU-based systems to efficient ASIC hardware, Indian mining companies aim for profitability amidst tightening margins and global competition. As regulatory discussions progress, scalability and energy considerations remain pivotal for India's mining industry, poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)