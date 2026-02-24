Left Menu

High Court Official Accused of Murder in Railway Track Case

A 63-year-old man, Shaji, was arrested for allegedly murdering 45-year-old Sudha Baby and leaving her body on an unused railway track in Vyttila. Shaji, a retired High Court official, and Sudha reportedly knew each other, and a dispute likely led to the crime. Police investigations involved mobile and CCTV evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:00 IST
High Court Official Accused of Murder in Railway Track Case
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A retired High Court official has been taken into custody for the alleged murder of a 45-year-old woman found on a disused railway track in Vyttila. The accused, Shaji, was identified by police following the discovery of Sudha Baby's body near a bridge, where initial findings suggested foul play due to visible injuries.

Police sources confirmed Sudha, from Chingavanam, Kottayam, had been murdered. Critical clues included a mobile phone found close by and CCTV footage, which quickly led police to apprehend Shaji, who was reportedly acquainted with the victim. Authorities state a dispute between the two is suspected as the motive.

Shaji, originally from Ponnurunni, faces interrogation as investigations continue. Police have secured an arrest and promise further updates as they delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026