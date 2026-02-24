High Court Official Accused of Murder in Railway Track Case
A 63-year-old man, Shaji, was arrested for allegedly murdering 45-year-old Sudha Baby and leaving her body on an unused railway track in Vyttila. Shaji, a retired High Court official, and Sudha reportedly knew each other, and a dispute likely led to the crime. Police investigations involved mobile and CCTV evidence.
A retired High Court official has been taken into custody for the alleged murder of a 45-year-old woman found on a disused railway track in Vyttila. The accused, Shaji, was identified by police following the discovery of Sudha Baby's body near a bridge, where initial findings suggested foul play due to visible injuries.
Police sources confirmed Sudha, from Chingavanam, Kottayam, had been murdered. Critical clues included a mobile phone found close by and CCTV footage, which quickly led police to apprehend Shaji, who was reportedly acquainted with the victim. Authorities state a dispute between the two is suspected as the motive.
Shaji, originally from Ponnurunni, faces interrogation as investigations continue. Police have secured an arrest and promise further updates as they delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
