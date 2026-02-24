Left Menu

High Court Decision Pending on Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case

The Bombay High Court has reserved orders on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash a defamation complaint related to his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint was lodged in 2019 by a BJP member, and Gandhi challenged it, calling it frivolous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:57 IST
High Court Decision Pending on Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court is set to decide on a request from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking to nullify a defamation complaint filed against him. The complaint arises from alleged statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Gandhi made during a rally in Rajasthan in September 2018.

Justice N R Borkar, presiding over the matter, closed the hearing for orders after listening to arguments. The defamation complaint was initiated by Mahesh Hukumchand Shrishrimal, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and has been under consideration since its filing in August 2019.

At the center of the dispute is a summons issued by a magistrate's court in Girgaon, which Gandhi has challenged in the High Court, describing the complaint as vexatious and deserving dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

 India
2
Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

 India
3
Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

 Russian Federation
4
Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026