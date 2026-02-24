High Court Decision Pending on Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case
The Bombay High Court has reserved orders on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash a defamation complaint related to his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint was lodged in 2019 by a BJP member, and Gandhi challenged it, calling it frivolous.
The Bombay High Court is set to decide on a request from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking to nullify a defamation complaint filed against him. The complaint arises from alleged statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Gandhi made during a rally in Rajasthan in September 2018.
Justice N R Borkar, presiding over the matter, closed the hearing for orders after listening to arguments. The defamation complaint was initiated by Mahesh Hukumchand Shrishrimal, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and has been under consideration since its filing in August 2019.
At the center of the dispute is a summons issued by a magistrate's court in Girgaon, which Gandhi has challenged in the High Court, describing the complaint as vexatious and deserving dismissal.
