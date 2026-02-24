Prime Minister Modi's Temple Visit to Tamil Nadu: A Spiritual Sojourn Amidst Political Campaign

In a significant move blending spirituality with electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram, Madurai, on March 1. The announcement was made by a senior BJP leader, highlighting the cultural significance of the region.

The temple visit aligns with his broader agenda as Modi intensifies his poll campaign efforts across Tamil Nadu. This trip includes addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Mandela Nagar, Madurai, following his previous campaign launch in Maduranthakam near Chennai.

Modi's visit to the temple comes amid local controversies regarding the lighting of the Karthigai deepam, a traditional ritual, atop the temple's stone pillar. His presence underscores both a religious gesture and a political strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)