Football Hero: Player Saves Seagull with Quick CPR on Field

A football match in Turkey took an unusual turn when team captain Gani Catan of Istanbul Yurdum Spor acted swiftly to save a seagull's life. The bird had been accidentally struck by a misplaced ball during the first half of the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final.

Goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik's attempt to clear the ball led to the collision with the seagull, causing a dramatic moment on the field. Catan immediately provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation, a move that revived the lifeless bird, showcasing an exemplary act of compassion on the pitch.

Despite losing the match, Catan expressed no remorse, stating that saving the seagull was more rewarding than the championship. This heartwarming incident was proudly shared by the club on social media, highlighting the captain's commendable actions.