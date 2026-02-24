Mamata Accuses Centre of Bias in State Renaming

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the ruling central government and the CPI(M) of having a tacit understanding that aided Kerala in getting its new name, Keralam, approved. She voiced her discontent over the Centre overlooking her government's proposal to rename West Bengal to Bangla.

Her comments followed the Union Cabinet's clearance of Kerala's name change, a proposal that she claims was facilitated by an unwritten alliance between the BJP and the CPI(M). According to Banerjee, West Bengal's requests, which involve renaming it to Bengal in English and Bangla in Bengali, face constant rejection from the Centre. She alleges this is due to an inherent anti-Bengali sentiment.

Highlighting practical challenges, Banerjee stated the current name causes inconvenience in alphabetical order during national meetings. Despite raising the issue with top leaders, including PM Modi, no progress has been made. The state's attempts are not for electoral gains but to assert its cultural identity and address logistical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)