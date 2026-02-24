Mamata Accuses Centre of Bias in State Renaming
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP-CPI(M) of colluding to approve Kerala's name change, while her state's proposal faces neglect. Despite state assembly resolutions to rename 'West Bengal' to 'Banga', the Centre disapproves, reportedly for anti-Bengali sentiments. Banerjee highlights the practical drawbacks of the current name.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the ruling central government and the CPI(M) of having a tacit understanding that aided Kerala in getting its new name, Keralam, approved. She voiced her discontent over the Centre overlooking her government's proposal to rename West Bengal to Bangla.
Her comments followed the Union Cabinet's clearance of Kerala's name change, a proposal that she claims was facilitated by an unwritten alliance between the BJP and the CPI(M). According to Banerjee, West Bengal's requests, which involve renaming it to Bengal in English and Bangla in Bengali, face constant rejection from the Centre. She alleges this is due to an inherent anti-Bengali sentiment.
Highlighting practical challenges, Banerjee stated the current name causes inconvenience in alphabetical order during national meetings. Despite raising the issue with top leaders, including PM Modi, no progress has been made. The state's attempts are not for electoral gains but to assert its cultural identity and address logistical concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur to visit Bangladesh early March
Bangladesh President summons first session of new parliament on March 12
Odisha Crackdown: The Deportation of Bangladeshi Infiltrators
India Eyes Renewed Ties with Bangladesh's New Government
India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with New Bangladeshi Government