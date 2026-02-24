Left Menu

Marriott International's Record Expansion in South Asia

Marriott International announced a record expansion in South Asia for 2025, signing 102 hotel deals and adding over 12,000 rooms, with India accounting for 99 of these agreements. The region saw a 10% increase in RevPAR, driven by India's strong growth in travel demand and hospitality sector advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marriott International reported a milestone expansion in South Asia for 2025, securing 102 hotel agreements that will introduce over 12,000 rooms. India led this growth, contributing to 99 of these deals. The global hotel chain highlighted the region's critical role in its global strategic development plans.

The company's RevPAR in South Asia improved by 10% year over year, buoyed by increased ADR and brand preference. Deal signings surged by 143% annually, and room signings rose by 76%, marking a record year for Marriott's regional growth efforts.

Rajeev Menon, Marriott's President for Asia Pacific excluding China, underscored India's potential to become its third-largest market globally, propelled by rising domestic travel and infrastructure investment. Marriott plans to open more than 50 hotels in 2026 to sustain its growth trajectory.

