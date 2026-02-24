Government Eases Wheat Export Restrictions Amid Stock Surplus

The Indian government, in a significant policy shift, has authorized the export of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, aiming to balance domestic markets and provide farmers with stable income. This follows the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's notification on Tuesday.

While the overarching export policy on wheat remains prohibitive, exceptions have been made to support international food security requests. Additionally, the export of five lakh tonnes of wheat flour is now allowed under specified terms.

Bolstered by a substantial wheat stock outperforming previous years, along with increased production acreage, this initiative is set to aid farmer incomes, maintain price stability, and ensure national food security.

