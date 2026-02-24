Left Menu

Government Eases Wheat Export Restrictions Amid Stock Surplus

The Indian government has permitted the export of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat to stabilize the domestic market and support farmers. This decision, effective from February 13, follows an assessment of the current stock and pricing conditions, ensuring ample supply for domestic food security and fostering positive farmer sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:29 IST
Government Eases Wheat Export Restrictions Amid Stock Surplus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, in a significant policy shift, has authorized the export of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, aiming to balance domestic markets and provide farmers with stable income. This follows the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's notification on Tuesday.

While the overarching export policy on wheat remains prohibitive, exceptions have been made to support international food security requests. Additionally, the export of five lakh tonnes of wheat flour is now allowed under specified terms.

Bolstered by a substantial wheat stock outperforming previous years, along with increased production acreage, this initiative is set to aid farmer incomes, maintain price stability, and ensure national food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

 Global
3
Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026