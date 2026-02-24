Chancellor Merz's Strategic Reset: Germany Aims to Forge Stronger Ties with China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is visiting China in a bid to reset economic relations against a backdrop of shifting global trade dynamics and geopolitical tensions. This initiative comes as European nations recalibrate positions formed during a year revealed by deteriorating alliances with the U.S. and heightened supply chain vulnerabilities.

Merz, embarking on his inaugural visit to China as chancellor, is leading a delegation that includes prominent German business leaders such as those from Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The visit responds to pressures from burgeoning Chinese electric vehicle makers and U.S. tariffs, which have hit European companies hard.

This visit underscores changing trade patterns, with China dethroning Germany's longstanding trade surpluses, marking a significant trade deficit. Merz is set to meet Chinese political counterparts and sign vital economic agreements that could help stabilize relations despite growing trade tensions.