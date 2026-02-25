Left Menu

Resetting Economic Ties: China and Germany Forge New Path Forward

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Beijing to discuss deepening cooperation with Chinese Premier Li Qiang amid trade imbalances. The visit focuses on fair economic ties, addressing European concerns over China's market dominance. Accompanied by business leaders, Merz aims to foster EU-China relations, navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.

Updated: 25-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:39 IST
In a significant diplomatic gesture, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang convened in Beijing to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. The meeting comes at a time when trade imbalances strain Germany's economic relationship with China, a key trading partner.

Merz emphasized the importance of fair and open communication, highlighting Germany's concerns over evolving cooperation difficulties. Chinese Premier Li urged both nations to uphold multilateralism and free trade, implicitly countering the protectionist measures led by the United States.

This visit, including a delegation of prominent German firms, underscores the urgency to recalibrate ties with China amidst increasing competition in manufacturing. As Europe grapples with industrial vulnerabilities, Germany is spearheading efforts to strengthen economic engagement with China, promising a redefined EU-China interaction this year.

