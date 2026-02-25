Left Menu

Strategic Reset: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel marks a "strategic reset" in bilateral relations, establishing India as a "special strategic partner." Significant collaborations in AI, Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity are expected, alongside defence collaborations. Media highlights mutual admiration between Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu amid ongoing FTA and IMEC discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel is being hailed as a "strategic reset," promising to elevate Indo-Israeli ties to a "special strategic partnership." Israeli media term the event a "landmark moment," with coverage celebrating the friendship between Modi and Netanyahu.

The visit underscores collaborations in advanced technologies and defence, with talks centered on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity. Moving towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are also on the agenda.

The Modi-Netanyahu meeting is set to solidify this partnership, amidst an atmosphere tinged with excitement. Photographs and videos capturing their camaraderie are widely shared, reinforcing the "bromance" narrative. As preparations peak, the visit promises to redefine relations, highlighting mutual support and economic partnership.

