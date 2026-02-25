Left Menu

Instamart Debuts SPYRA Water Blasters in India Ahead of Holi 2026

Instamart brings SPYRA, a powerful German-made water blaster, to India just in time for Holi 2026. With its precision-shot technology and rapid reload capability, SPYRA caters to the growing 'kidult' trend, offering a premium, memorable upgrade to traditional celebrations. Partnerships with local startups mark strategic operational moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:41 IST
Instamart Debuts SPYRA Water Blasters in India Ahead of Holi 2026
World's Most Powerful Water Blaster Brand SPYRA Debuts in India on Instamart Just in Time for Holi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Instamart is making waves with the Indian debut of SPYRA, one of the globe's most powerful water blasters, timed perfectly for Holi 2026. This launch not only puts a spotlight on Instamart's expanding festive lineup but also integrates a top-tier, innovation-driven product into India's vibrant cultural events.

Designed in Germany, SPYRA showcases precision-shot technology coupled with rapid reload features, offering users a refined, high-energy play experience. Emphasizing the growing trend of 'kidult' entertainment, the water blaster taps into adult nostalgia with its sophisticated design. Holi, recognized for its colorful festivities, serves as the ideal backdrop for introducing SPYRA's tech-forward splashes.

In collaboration with Bella Lifestyle, led by Shuchi Sharma, SPYRA's Indian operations are set to thrive. The synergy between quick commerce platforms and global lifestyle brands illustrates a shift towards enriched, tech-driven festival experiences, which are as much about adult enjoyment as children's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

 India
2
Trump's State of Pivotal Moments: Economic Focus and Political Theater

Trump's State of Pivotal Moments: Economic Focus and Political Theater

 Global
3
Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

 Global
4
Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026