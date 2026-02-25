Instamart Debuts SPYRA Water Blasters in India Ahead of Holi 2026

Instamart is making waves with the Indian debut of SPYRA, one of the globe's most powerful water blasters, timed perfectly for Holi 2026. This launch not only puts a spotlight on Instamart's expanding festive lineup but also integrates a top-tier, innovation-driven product into India's vibrant cultural events.

Designed in Germany, SPYRA showcases precision-shot technology coupled with rapid reload features, offering users a refined, high-energy play experience. Emphasizing the growing trend of 'kidult' entertainment, the water blaster taps into adult nostalgia with its sophisticated design. Holi, recognized for its colorful festivities, serves as the ideal backdrop for introducing SPYRA's tech-forward splashes.

In collaboration with Bella Lifestyle, led by Shuchi Sharma, SPYRA's Indian operations are set to thrive. The synergy between quick commerce platforms and global lifestyle brands illustrates a shift towards enriched, tech-driven festival experiences, which are as much about adult enjoyment as children's play.

