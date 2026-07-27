NZ Strengthens Education and Innovation Ties with China

New Zealand is stepping up its education, science and innovation partnership with China as Tertiary Education and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Penny Simmonds begins a five-day visit aimed at expanding collaboration between the two countries. Accompanied by 11 senior leaders from New Zealand's institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs), the visit focuses on building stronger academic links, attracting more international students and exploring new opportunities in research and advanced technology.

Education partnerships take centre stage

During her visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, Minister Simmonds will meet Chinese Education Minister Huai Jinpeng and officials from the Shanghai Municipal People's Government to discuss future cooperation in tertiary education.

She said vocational education continues to be an important part of the relationship between New Zealand and China, supported by partnerships developed over many years. The discussions will focus on expanding student exchanges, strengthening institutional collaboration and increasing the appeal of New Zealand's education sector for Chinese students and education agents.

China remains New Zealand's largest source of international students and is also the second-largest overseas market for the country's institutes of technology and polytechnics, making the relationship a key contributor to the education sector.

Boosting science and research collaboration

The visit also highlights growing cooperation in science and innovation. One of the key stops will be the New Zealand-China Joint Laboratory for Biomedicine and Health in Guangzhou, where researchers from both countries are working together on biomedical projects, including promising advances in cancer therapeutics.

Minister Simmonds said scientific collaboration creates opportunities to share expertise, strengthen research partnerships and support discoveries that can deliver benefits beyond national borders.

Exploring advanced technology and innovation

Another major engagement will take place at the XPeng Technology Park, where the delegation will see how research is being transformed into commercial products. The visit will showcase developments in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and advanced manufacturing, offering insights into emerging technologies that could create future opportunities for collaboration.

The programme is designed to help New Zealand strengthen connections with leading technology organisations while encouraging innovation partnerships between businesses, researchers and educational institutions.

Supporting New Zealand's growth agenda

The Government says the visit supports its Going for Growth strategy by expanding international education and encouraging greater innovation-driven economic development. Stronger education and research partnerships with China are expected to create new opportunities for students, universities, researchers and technology sectors in both countries.

Minister Simmonds departed New Zealand on 26 July and is scheduled to return on 31 July after completing meetings and site visits across the three Chinese cities.