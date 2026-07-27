El Niño Looms as Threat to Emerging Economies

Emerging economies are facing a dual threat as they contend with the ongoing Middle East conflict and a potentially strong El Niño, which could exacerbate food prices and hinder economic growth. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts an 81% chance of a very powerful El Niño in the coming months.

This climatic event, occurring every two to seven years, may lead to droughts in Asia and floods in South America, resulting in harvest disruptions. As households in emerging markets allocate a significant portion of their income to food, these regions may face tighter monetary policies, according to Gillian Edgeworth from Wellington Management.

Key areas affected include India, where weakened monsoon could jeopardize food production, and Latin America, where reduced rainfall in Colombia could impact electricity costs. Consequences also threaten parts of Africa, with potential droughts impacting agricultural output and inflation. Meanwhile, certain African and Eastern European nations remain vigilant to El Niño's economic toll.