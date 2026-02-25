India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

The Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, has announced the government's proactive measures to advance electric mobility in India, as deliberations with key stakeholders are in progress. Speaking alongside the 3rd FICCI National Conference on Electric Vehicles, Kumaraswamy stated that the government is set on adopting the most effective strategies to bolster electric mobility.

Recently, a meeting was held involving stakeholders and the Ministry of Power, and the subsequent proposal has been forwarded to the Prime Minister's office. These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to expedite India's shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable transport solutions.

During the conference, Kumaraswamy highlighted electric mobility as crucial to India's economic and environmental plans, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, while pushing towards the Net Zero 2070 targets. He underscored the sector's broader implications as an industrial strategy and technological advancement opportunity.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is actively targeting India's EV growth with strategic schemes, incentives, and ecosystem enhancement. Flagship initiatives are showing tangible results, including the PM E-DRIVE scheme's success, with over 28 lakh electric vehicles sold by February 2026. The electric three-wheeler segment has notably reached 32% penetration ahead of schedule.

Public transport electrification is accelerating, with 14,000 electric buses sanctioned under a Rs 4,391 crore allocation, which contributes to urban air quality improvement and supports domestic manufacturers. The Production Linked Incentive framework plays a pivotal role in enhancing long-term competitiveness, particularly with the Rs 18,100 crore commitment for Advanced Chemistry Cell battery storage.

In addition, incentives under the PLI Scheme for automobiles have bolstered over 13.6 lakh EVs, reinforcing India's domestic value chain. A Rs 7,280 crore initiative is promoting the production of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets, strengthening India's manufacturing base.

Kumaraswamy notes the burgeoning potential for the export of automotive and EV components, with exports doubling to USD 16.9 billion over the past decade. The expansion of Free Trade Agreements with major global economies presents further opportunities.

The Minister concluded that electric mobility should remain central to the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to fortify domestic manufacturing, enhance localisation, and elevate India as a global hub for EVs, batteries, and critical components. (ANI)