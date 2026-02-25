Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Paving New Pathways

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is progressing towards its completion date, set for March 2027, according to the National Highways Authority of India. Launched in 2021, the project faced delays due to Operation Sindoor and severe weather conditions.

Once finished, the expressway will significantly boost regional connectivity and facilitate religious tourism. It will shorten the travel distance from Delhi to Katra, reducing the travel time by over half, to around six hours.

Despite challenges, including manpower retention and flood-damaged infrastructure, the project continues with advanced techniques borrowed from Delhi Metro construction to ensure uninterrupted progress, especially critical near sensitive border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)