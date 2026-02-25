Left Menu

Apple and Amazon Face New Sanctions Over Anti-competitive Clauses

Spain's competition regulator has identified additional infringements by Apple and Amazon for failing to remove anti-competitive clauses from their contracts. Originally fined 194 million euros, the companies are now subject to further penalties. The clauses restricted Apple resellers and advertising of competitor products on Amazon Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:50 IST
Apple and Amazon Face New Sanctions Over Anti-competitive Clauses
  • Country:
  • Spain

Apple and Amazon are under scrutiny again as Spain's competition authority points to fresh violations regarding anti-competitive clauses. These clauses, which both tech giants were instructed to eliminate immediately, were part of contracts related to Amazon's role as an Apple distributor.

The fines, which totaled 194 million euros, were imposed by the CNMC in July 2023 due to unfair restrictions placed on Apple resellers using Amazon's platform in Spain. With the new findings, additional penalties could be levied. The clauses also limited advertising space for Apple's competitors and restricted Amazon's marketing efforts for competing products.

Last fall, the regulatory body suggested a new investigation over the companies' delayed compliance, pointing towards potential regulatory breaches. Apple and Amazon have appealed the CNMC's decision, and the original fines have been put on hold awaiting legal judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

