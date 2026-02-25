Apple and Amazon Face New Sanctions Over Anti-competitive Clauses

Apple and Amazon are under scrutiny again as Spain's competition authority points to fresh violations regarding anti-competitive clauses. These clauses, which both tech giants were instructed to eliminate immediately, were part of contracts related to Amazon's role as an Apple distributor.

The fines, which totaled 194 million euros, were imposed by the CNMC in July 2023 due to unfair restrictions placed on Apple resellers using Amazon's platform in Spain. With the new findings, additional penalties could be levied. The clauses also limited advertising space for Apple's competitors and restricted Amazon's marketing efforts for competing products.

Last fall, the regulatory body suggested a new investigation over the companies' delayed compliance, pointing towards potential regulatory breaches. Apple and Amazon have appealed the CNMC's decision, and the original fines have been put on hold awaiting legal judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)