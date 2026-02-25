Farewell to a Revolutionary: The Legacy of R Nallakannu

R Nallakannu, a revered figure in Indian politics and a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has passed away at the age of 101. His death marks the end of an era that was characterized by unwavering dedication to socialist ideals and the freedom movement.

Nallakannu's demise was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who honored the activist with full state honors. Stalin described him as an uncompromising fighter who lived his life with simplicity and commitment to public service, strengthening the bond between Communist and Dravidian ideologies.

Leaders from various political spectrums expressed their condolences, highlighting Nallakannu's profound contributions to social justice and India's freedom struggle. His passing is a significant loss to the political community and will be remembered as a shining example of ethical politics and selfless service.

