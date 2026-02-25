Left Menu

Farewell to a Revolutionary: The Legacy of R Nallakannu

CPI veteran leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu passed away at 101, leaving an indelible mark on India's political and social landscapes. Known for his socialist ideals and dedication to the working class, Nallakannu earned high praise from political leaders across India for his lifelong service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:50 IST
Farewell to a Revolutionary: The Legacy of R Nallakannu
  • Country:
  • India

R Nallakannu, a revered figure in Indian politics and a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has passed away at the age of 101. His death marks the end of an era that was characterized by unwavering dedication to socialist ideals and the freedom movement.

Nallakannu's demise was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who honored the activist with full state honors. Stalin described him as an uncompromising fighter who lived his life with simplicity and commitment to public service, strengthening the bond between Communist and Dravidian ideologies.

Leaders from various political spectrums expressed their condolences, highlighting Nallakannu's profound contributions to social justice and India's freedom struggle. His passing is a significant loss to the political community and will be remembered as a shining example of ethical politics and selfless service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India
2
New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift

New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shi...

 Bangladesh
3
NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

 India
4
Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026