Germany Urges Iran to End Support for Armed Groups

Germany's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, emphasized the need for Iran to commit in talks with the U.S. to halt support for armed groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis. Speaking with Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot, he underscored Germany's responsibility for Israel's security.

Germany's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, has called for Iran to demonstrate commitment in negotiations with the United States by ceasing its support for armed proxy groups, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

During a press conference alongside his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prevot, Wadephul highlighted the critical need for Iran to take concrete steps toward regional stability.

Emphasizing Germany's unique responsibility for Israeli security, he reiterated the importance of addressing these concerns in international dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

