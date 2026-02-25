Left Menu

Goyal Accuses Congress of Compromising National Interests

Union minister Piyush Goyal launched a strong critique against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing them of being manipulated by anti-India forces. Goyal claimed that Gandhi is playing politics to destabilize India's progress. The allegations come amid Congress criticism of the India-US interim trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:52 IST
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, the Union minister, on Wednesday launched a vigorous denunciation of Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader and his party of being 'compromised' and disseminating 'falsehoods' aimed at destabilizing India's progress at the behest of anti-national entities.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Goyal alleged that the Congress and its leadership are engaging in 'petty politics' intended to 'weaken, hurt, and destabilize' India's economy. He branded Rahul Gandhi as the 'poster boy of negative politics.'

The BJP's allegations followed the Congress's censure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the India-US interim trade agreement, labeling it a 'betrayal' of national interest. Goyal dismissed the Congress's claims, insisting that the agreement does not harm farmers' interests and the nation's progress remains unhindered.

