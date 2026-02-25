Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled
Namo Bharat trains and Meerut Metro introduce a loyalty program for passengers using the National Common Mobility Card or digital QR tickets. Commuters earn points for every rupee spent, redeemable for free journeys. This initiative by the NCRTC aims to enhance affordability and convenience in public transport.
- Country:
- India
Passengers commuting via the Namo Bharat trains and Meerut Metro can now benefit from a new loyalty program introduced by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The initiative allows commuters to earn loyalty points for every rupee spent on travel through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or digital QR ticket bookings.
The program promises one loyalty point per rupee, translating each point to a value of 10 paise. A minimum of 300 points can be redeemed for free journeys on the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services. For passengers utilizing the NCMC card, these points are credited daily, accessible on the following day, while app users can conveniently redeem points through the application.
This passenger-centric approach aligns with NCRTC's strategy to enhance public transport affordability and efficiency. Travelers can redeem up to five trips at once, valid for seven days, making the program both user-friendly and practical. With this loyalty scheme, NCRTC reinforces its commitment to providing a better commuting experience.
