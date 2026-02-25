Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Passengers commuting via the Namo Bharat trains and Meerut Metro can now benefit from a new loyalty program introduced by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The initiative allows commuters to earn loyalty points for every rupee spent on travel through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or digital QR ticket bookings.

The program promises one loyalty point per rupee, translating each point to a value of 10 paise. A minimum of 300 points can be redeemed for free journeys on the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services. For passengers utilizing the NCMC card, these points are credited daily, accessible on the following day, while app users can conveniently redeem points through the application.

This passenger-centric approach aligns with NCRTC's strategy to enhance public transport affordability and efficiency. Travelers can redeem up to five trips at once, valid for seven days, making the program both user-friendly and practical. With this loyalty scheme, NCRTC reinforces its commitment to providing a better commuting experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)