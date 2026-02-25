Heritage vs. Market: The Fight to Save Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir

The Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, a significant cultural and religious hub for over 13,000 Hindus in and around Peterborough, is at risk as the local council remains firm on its decision to sell the temple's rented building to achieve the best value for taxpayer assets.

Despite fierce opposition, including appeals to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a Change.Org petition with over 16,000 signatures, the council justifies the sale citing financial obligations and the need to reduce debt. They have assured that the building will be sold with tenants still in place.

Community voices, represented by Hindu Council UK and other groups, argue the sale disregards the site's social and spiritual significance. Discussions and communications are ongoing between council representatives and tenants, emphasizing the community's anger and demand for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)