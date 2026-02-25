Left Menu

Germany's Defence Spending Cuts Align with Budget Controls Amid Strategic Realignments

Germany's coalition government will reduce a deal for purchasing strike drones from 4.3 billion euros to 2 billion euros, emphasizing tighter budget controls. The budget committee approved an initial order for drones, part of a broader rearmament push following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, with the drones supporting Lithuania-based forces.

Germany's ruling coalition is set to halve its longer-term framework agreement for acquiring strike drones, reducing the budget from 4.3 billion euros to 2 billion euros. The move is part of a push for greater budgetary oversight, according to a parliamentary document shared with Reuters.

On Wednesday, the budget committee approved a 540 million euro order for strike drones from local startups Helsing and Stark Defence. A proposal required the total contract value for each company not exceed one billion euros, reflecting lawmakers' prudence in financial commitments.

This strategic realignment follows Russia's incursion into Ukraine and aligns with Germany's rearmament efforts. The drones will initially aid the Lithuania-based 45th Tank Brigade, as detailed in finance ministry documents. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius dismissed concerns over investor Peter Thiel's stakes in Stark, citing his limited influence.

